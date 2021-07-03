China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Has Been Rising 58.28% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s traded shares were 289,979, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.51, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the PLIN share is $1.93, that puts it down -27.81% from that peak though still a striking +58.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $54.18 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 488.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.1 Million shares over the past three months.
China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PLIN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.
China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN): Trading Information
China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) registered a 0% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.22% in intraday trading to $1.74 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.59%, and it has moved by -5.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.28%. The short interest in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) is 793.56 Million shares and it means that shorts have 721.42 day(s) to cover.
China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -157.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.
China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Biggest Investors
China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. insiders own 23.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.58%, with the float percentage being 2.05%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 166.46 Thousand shares (or 0.55% of all shares), a total value of $174.78 Thousand in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 145.29 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $152.55 Thousand.