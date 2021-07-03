Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Stock Jumped 8.16% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the last session, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)’s traded shares were 210,849, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.16% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CMMB share is $168.8, that puts it down -796.44% from that peak though still a striking +34.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.32. The company’s market capitalization is $207.19 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 346.89 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 413.21 Million shares over the past three months.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. CMMB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB): Trading Information

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) registered a 0.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.46% in intraday trading to $21.03 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.25%, and it has moved by 8.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.97%. The short interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) is 95.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.5, which implies an increase of 131.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42 and $45 respectively. As a result, CMMB is trading at a discount of 138.98% off the target high and 123.05% off the low.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 60.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)’s Biggest Investors

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. insiders own 28.4% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.77%, with the float percentage being 47.17%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.58 Million shares (or 24.1% of all shares), a total value of $74.02 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 126.56 Thousand shares, is of Maven Securities Limited’s that is approximately 1.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.63 Million.