Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Received A 50.57% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s traded shares were 470,753, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $65.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.77% or -$1.19. The 52-week high for the CCS share is $83.2, that puts it down -26.21% from that peak though still a striking +54.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.99. The company’s market capitalization is $2.26 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 555.97 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 588.73 Million shares over the past three months.

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. CCS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.84.

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS): Trading Information

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) registered a -1.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.34% in intraday trading to $68.91 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.48%, and it has moved by -16.94% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 50.57%. The short interest in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is 2.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $93, which implies an increase of 41.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80 and $105 respectively. As a result, CCS is trading at a discount of 59.28% off the target high and 21.36% off the low.

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Century Communities, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) shares have gone up +50.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.01% against 40.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 147% this quarter and then jump 91.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $977.27 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $572.69 Million and $794.36 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 70.6% and then jump by 26.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.7%. While earnings are projected to return 69.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.06% per annum.

CCS Dividend Yield

Century Communities, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 28, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Century Communities, Inc. is 0.6, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s Biggest Investors

Century Communities, Inc. insiders own 11.9% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.55%, with the float percentage being 100.51%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 353 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.43 Million shares (or 16.09% of all shares), a total value of $327.3 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.57 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 7.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $154.74 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,947,571 shares. This amounts to just over 5.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $158.49 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 945.12 Thousand, or about 2.8% of the stock, which is worth about $69.88 Million.