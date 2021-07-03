CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s traded shares were 528,247, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.7. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.52% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the PRTS share is $23.26, that puts it down -21.84% from that peak though still a striking +55.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.58. The company’s market capitalization is $918.09 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.24 Million shares over the past three months.

CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. PRTS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS): Trading Information

CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) registered a -0.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.88% in intraday trading to $20.50 this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.95%, and it has moved by 9.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.08%. The short interest in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) is 8.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 7.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.25, which implies an increase of 27.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $30 respectively. As a result, PRTS is trading at a discount of 57.15% off the target high and -5.71% off the low.

CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that CarParts.com, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) shares have gone up +54.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -475% against 40.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -233.3% this quarter and then fall -266.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -29.6%. While earnings are projected to return 95.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s Biggest Investors

CarParts.com, Inc. insiders own 26.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.32%, with the float percentage being 115.08%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 192 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.99 Million shares (or 6.22% of all shares), a total value of $42.71 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.78 Million shares, is of Park West Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 5.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $39.73 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,055,098 shares. This amounts to just over 2.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.07 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 800.93 Thousand, or about 1.67% of the stock, which is worth about $13.84 Million.