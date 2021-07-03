Can You Get A Quick Recovery From ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given A -12.2% Drop From High?

During the last session, ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s traded shares were 671,585, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.06% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the VRAY share is $7.36, that puts it down -12.2% from that peak though still a striking +68.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.07. The company’s market capitalization is $1.06 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 Million shares over the past three months.

ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. VRAY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.28, which implies an increase of 10.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $8.25 respectively. As a result, VRAY is trading at a discount of 25.76% off the target high and -8.54% off the low.

ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that ViewRay, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) shares have gone up +71.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.85% against 19%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.1% this quarter and then jump 10.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.2%. While earnings are projected to return 38.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Biggest Investors

ViewRay, Inc. insiders own 2.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.11%, with the float percentage being 98.01%. Fosun International Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 183 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 23.82 Million shares (or 14.73% of all shares), a total value of $103.61 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.91 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $99.64 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) shares are Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Artisan International Small-Mid Fund owns about 9,408,818 shares. This amounts to just over 5.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.93 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6Million, or about 3.71% of the stock, which is worth about $28.86 Million.