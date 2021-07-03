Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given A -23.9% Drop From High?

During the last session, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s traded shares were 378,047, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.64% or -$0.5. The 52-week high for the TMCI share is $37.17, that puts it down -23.9% from that peak though still a striking +19.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.58 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 446.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 430.58 Million shares over the past three months.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. TMCI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36, which implies an increase of 20% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32 and $38 respectively. As a result, TMCI is trading at a discount of 26.67% off the target high and 6.67% off the low.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 12.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s Biggest Investors

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 1,032,587 shares. This amounts to just over 1.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.38 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 255.3 Thousand, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $8.01 Million.