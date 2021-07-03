Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Given A -44.63% Drop From High?

During the last session, Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s traded shares were 372,648, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.19% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the TEDU share is $3.876, that puts it down -44.63% from that peak though still a striking +44.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.5. The company’s market capitalization is $149.13 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 608.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 516.48 Million shares over the past three months.

Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 5. TEDU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU): Trading Information

Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) registered a -2.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.84% in intraday trading to $2.94- this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.29%, and it has moved by -27.57% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -11.84%. The short interest in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) is 306.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.59 day(s) to cover.

Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $58.85 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $83.49 Million by the end of August 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $58.55 Million and $74.62 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.5% and then jump by 11.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -46%. While earnings are projected to return 27.3% in 2021, the next five years will return -1.25% per annum.

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s Biggest Investors

Tarena International, Inc. insiders own 23.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.65%, with the float percentage being 37.54%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.39 Million shares (or 4.89% of all shares), a total value of $7.51 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 593.15 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.86 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 29,190 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $106.54 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.82 Thousand, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $77.93 Thousand.