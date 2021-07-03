Can You Get A Quick Recovery From San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Given A -23.29% Drop From High?

During the last session, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s traded shares were 304,329, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.49% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the SJT share is $6.14, that puts it down -23.29% from that peak though still a striking +56.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.16. The company’s market capitalization is $232.11 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 245.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 229.08 Million shares over the past three months.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SJT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT): Trading Information

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) registered a -3.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.62% in intraday trading to $5.45- this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.86%, and it has moved by -9.29% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 86.52%. The short interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) is 204.15 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.5, which implies an increase of 311.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.5 and $20.5 respectively. As a result, SJT is trading at a discount of 311.65% off the target high and 311.65% off the low.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15.3%. While earnings are projected to return -8.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

SJT Dividend Yield

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is 0.37, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 8.2%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s Biggest Investors

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.2%, with the float percentage being 14.2%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.1 Million shares (or 8.79% of all shares), a total value of $16.23 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 565.19 Thousand shares, is of McDaniel,Terry & Company’s that is approximately 1.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.24 Million.