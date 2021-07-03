Can You Get A Quick Recovery From PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Given A -137.62% Drop From High?

During the last session, PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s traded shares were 214,918, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.08% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the PYR share is $12, that puts it down -137.62% from that peak though still a striking +56.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.2. The company’s market capitalization is $841.85 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 165.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 248.05 Million shares over the past three months.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PYR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR): Trading Information

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) registered a -5.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.68% in intraday trading to $5.47- this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.99%, and it has moved by -2.7% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 78.76%. The short interest in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) is 1.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.6, which implies a decline of -88.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.6 and $0.6 respectively. As a result, PYR is trading at a discount of -88.12% off the target high and -88.12% off the low.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s Biggest Investors

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. insiders own 49.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.47%, with the float percentage being 0.93%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 211Thousand shares (or 0.13% of all shares), a total value of $1.43 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 74.97 Thousand shares, is of TD Asset Management, Inc’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $507.52 Thousand.