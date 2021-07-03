Can You Get A Quick Recovery From NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Given A -26.64% Drop From High?

During the last session, NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s traded shares were 361,428, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.67% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the DNOW share is $11.98, that puts it down -26.64% from that peak though still a striking +57.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.03. The company’s market capitalization is $1.05 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 621.67 Million shares over the past three months.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. DNOW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW): Trading Information

NOW Inc. (DNOW) registered a -2.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.46% in intraday trading to $9.80- this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.36%, and it has moved by -14.47% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 31.75%. The short interest in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) is 3.15 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.17, which implies an increase of 28.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $13 respectively. As a result, DNOW is trading at a discount of 37.42% off the target high and 16.28% off the low.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that NOW Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NOW Inc. (DNOW) shares have gone up +31.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 98.46% against 12%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 87.5% this quarter and then jump 118.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -2.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $387.93 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $416.32 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $369.96 Million and $320.37 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.9% and then jump by 29.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.5%. While earnings are projected to return -340.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s Biggest Investors

NOW Inc. insiders own 0.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.98%, with the float percentage being 96.87%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 330 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.9 Million shares (or 15.22% of all shares), a total value of $121.33 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.45 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $75Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NOW Inc. (DNOW) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7,343,086 shares. This amounts to just over 6.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.09 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.98 Million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $21.37 Million.