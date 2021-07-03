Can You Get A Quick Recovery From loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given A -223.46% Drop From High?

During the last session, loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s traded shares were 327,606, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.92% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the LDI share is $39.85, that puts it down -223.46% from that peak though still a striking +2.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.05. The company’s market capitalization is $3.79 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 223.72 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 370.98 Million shares over the past three months.

loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. LDI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.59.

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.41, which implies an increase of 65.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $30 respectively. As a result, LDI is trading at a discount of 143.51% off the target high and 13.64% off the low.

loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 112.5%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

LDI Dividend Yield

loanDepot, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 03, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for loanDepot, Inc. is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s Biggest Investors

loanDepot, Inc. insiders own 5.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.31%, with the float percentage being 16.25%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 280.52 Thousand shares (or 4.22% of all shares), a total value of $5.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100Thousand shares, is of Rokos Capital Management, LLP’s that is approximately 1.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.99 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 92,379 shares. This amounts to just over 1.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.84 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 73.45 Thousand, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $1.46 Million.