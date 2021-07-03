California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) Has Been Rising 27.55% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s traded shares were 321,574, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.83% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the CRC share is $34.09, that puts it down -13.29% from that peak though still a striking +63.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.99. The company’s market capitalization is $2.51 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 916.95 Million shares over the past three months.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CRC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC): Trading Information

California Resources Corporation (CRC) registered a -1.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.9% in intraday trading to $33.03 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.45%, and it has moved by 1.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.55%. The short interest in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) is 1.1 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44, which implies an increase of 46.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44 and $44 respectively. As a result, CRC is trading at a discount of 46.23% off the target high and 46.23% off the low.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.3%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s Biggest Investors

California Resources Corporation insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.26%, with the float percentage being 89.92%. Goldentree Asset Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.57 Million shares (or 23.49% of all shares), a total value of $470.95 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.32 Million shares, is of Ares Management LLC’s that is approximately 20.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $416.84 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of California Resources Corporation (CRC) shares are Fidelity Capital & Income Fund and Fidelity Advisor Floating Rate High Income Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Capital & Income Fund owns about 5,879,141 shares. This amounts to just over 7.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $135.75 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.68 Million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $40.53 Million.