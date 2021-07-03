Boom Or Bust: Where Does Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s traded shares were 691,022, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.92% or -$0.63. The 52-week high for the TLS share is $41.84, that puts it down -29.82% from that peak though still a striking +43.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.08. The company’s market capitalization is $2.15 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 638.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 699.3 Million shares over the past three months.
Telos Corporation (TLS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. TLS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS): Trading Information
Telos Corporation (TLS) registered a -1.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.08% in intraday trading to $35.06 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.84%, and it has moved by -3.79% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -2.27%. The short interest in Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) is 907.47 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.3 day(s) to cover.
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.43, which implies an increase of 37.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38 and $50 respectively. As a result, TLS is trading at a discount of 55.13% off the target high and 17.9% off the low.
Telos Corporation (TLS) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 127.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Biggest Investors
Telos Corporation insiders own 29.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.04%, with the float percentage being 50.81%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.23 Million shares (or 4.85% of all shares), a total value of $122.66 Million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.51 Million shares, is of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 3.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $95.27 Million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Telos Corporation (TLS) shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 827,656 shares. This amounts to just over 1.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.38 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 793.76 Thousand, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $26.34 Million.