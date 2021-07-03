Boom Or Bust: Where Does Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s traded shares were 235,028, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.12% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the SYBX share is $5.11, that puts it down -31.36% from that peak though still a striking +54.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.78. The company’s market capitalization is $203.71 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 230.4 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 434.65 Million shares over the past three months.

Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. SYBX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX): Trading Information

Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) registered a -5.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.8% in intraday trading to $4.27- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.38%, and it has moved by 8.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.09%. The short interest in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) is 405.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.86, which implies an increase of 153.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $15 respectively. As a result, SYBX is trading at a discount of 285.6% off the target high and 54.24% off the low.

Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Synlogic, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) shares have gone up +80.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.42% against 8.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.5% this quarter and then jump 11.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -72.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $445Million and $280Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -93.3% and then fell by -85.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30%. While earnings are projected to return 2.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s Biggest Investors

Synlogic, Inc. insiders own 12.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.49%, with the float percentage being 43.81%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.23 Million shares (or 8.08% of all shares), a total value of $15.14 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.65 Million shares, is of Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC’s that is approximately 5.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.49 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1,569,529 shares. This amounts to just over 3 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.06 Million, or about 2.03% of the stock, which is worth about $3.71 Million.