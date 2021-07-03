Boom Or Bust: Where Does Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL)’s traded shares were 258,104, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.75% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the XPL share is $1.25, that puts it down -89.39% from that peak though still a striking +54.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.3. The company’s market capitalization is $38.65 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 741.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 822.78 Million shares over the past three months.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. XPL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL): Trading Information

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) registered a 1.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.09% in intraday trading to $0.689 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.35%, and it has moved by -8.27% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 17.62%. The short interest in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL) is 1.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.9, which implies an increase of 36.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.9 and $0.9 respectively. As a result, XPL is trading at a discount of 36.36% off the target high and 36.36% off the low.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.7%. While earnings are projected to return 71.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL)’s Biggest Investors

Solitario Zinc Corp. insiders own 16.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.94%, with the float percentage being 10.66%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.16 Million shares (or 1.99% of all shares), a total value of $965.13 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.1 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $915.86 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 788,689 shares. This amounts to just over 1.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $655.72 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 620.43 Thousand, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $515.83 Thousand.