Boom Or Bust: Where Does Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM)’s traded shares were 323,502, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.16% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the EM share is $10, that puts it down -71.53% from that peak though still a striking +0.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.79. The company’s market capitalization is $1.45 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 66.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 360.07 Million shares over the past three months.
Smart Share Global Limited (EM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. EM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.
Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM): Trading Information
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.35, which implies an increase of 111.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.6 and $13.4 respectively. As a result, EM is trading at a discount of 129.85% off the target high and 64.67% off the low.
Smart Share Global Limited (EM) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.