Boom Or Bust: Where Does Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s traded shares were 320,816, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $104.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.29% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the SHAK share is $138.38, that puts it down -32.82% from that peak though still a striking +54.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $47.12. The company’s market capitalization is $4.38 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 740.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 929.5 Million shares over the past three months.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. SHAK has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK): Trading Information

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) registered a 0.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.18% in intraday trading to $109.8 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.99%, and it has moved by 9.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.89%. The short interest in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) is 3.85 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $102.07, which implies a decline of -2.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80 and $131 respectively. As a result, SHAK is trading at a discount of 25.73% off the target high and -23.22% off the low.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Shake Shack Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) shares have gone up +22.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.86% against 26.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.2% this quarter and then jump 127.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $179.73 Million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $198Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $93.01 Million and $130.4 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 93.2% and then jump by 51.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -11.9%. While earnings are projected to return -284.7% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.07% per annum.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s Biggest Investors

Shake Shack Inc. insiders own 5.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94%, with the float percentage being 98.95%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 387 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.72 Million shares (or 14.63% of all shares), a total value of $645.34 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.87 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $436.43 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,435,665 shares. This amounts to just over 6.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $228.9 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.74 Million, or about 4.45% of the stock, which is worth about $197.34 Million.