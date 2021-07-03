Boom Or Bust: Where Does Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA)’s traded shares were 250,373, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.28% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the RSVA share is $28.5, that puts it down -15.57% from that peak though still a striking +52.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.65. The company’s market capitalization is $708.98 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 188.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 169.28 Million shares over the past three months.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (RSVA) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. RSVA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (RSVA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA)’s Biggest Investors

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. insiders own 40.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.39%, with the float percentage being 125.71%. Electron Capital Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.02 Million shares (or 21.47% of all shares), a total value of $40.26 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.25 Million shares, is of Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co.’s that is approximately 8.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.57 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (RSVA) shares are Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund owns about 75,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $998.25 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.54 Thousand, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $206.84 Thousand.