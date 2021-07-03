Boom Or Bust: Where Does Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s traded shares were 217,066, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.2, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.81% or -$1.74. The 52-week high for the RNLX share is $35.71, that puts it down -26.63% from that peak though still a striking +64.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.91. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 67.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 103.53 Million shares over the past three months.

Renalytix AI plc (RNLX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. RNLX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX): Trading Information

Renalytix AI plc (RNLX) registered a -5.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.9% in intraday trading to $31.30 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.59%, and it has moved by -16.52% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 76.25%. The short interest in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) is 501.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.59, which implies an increase of 47.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $70 respectively. As a result, RNLX is trading at a discount of 148.23% off the target high and -11.35% off the low.

Renalytix AI plc (RNLX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 72.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s Biggest Investors

Renalytix AI plc insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.53%, with the float percentage being 16.53%. Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.02 Million shares (or 8.39% of all shares), a total value of $77.53 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 833.49 Thousand shares, is of Parian Global Management, LP’s that is approximately 2.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.39 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Renalytix AI plc (RNLX) shares are Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund owns about 284,279 shares. This amounts to just over 0.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.44 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 231.24 Thousand, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $5.93 Million.