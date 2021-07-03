Boom Or Bust: Where Does Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s traded shares were 311,052, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.29% or -$0.73. The 52-week high for the SWIM share is $34.73, that puts it down -11.39% from that peak though still a striking +24.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.58. The company’s market capitalization is $3.75 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 886.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 797.84 Million shares over the past three months.

Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SWIM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.86, which implies an increase of 11.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26 and $38 respectively. As a result, SWIM is trading at a discount of 21.87% off the target high and -16.61% off the low.

Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 114.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s Biggest Investors

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM) shares are AB Discovery Growth Fund and Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that AB Discovery Growth Fund owns about 1,163,055 shares. This amounts to just over 0.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.24 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 180Thousand, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $4.68 Million.