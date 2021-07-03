Boom Or Bust: Where Does InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV)’s traded shares were 303,442, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.32% or -$0.74. The 52-week high for the INNV share is $27.18, that puts it down -25.95% from that peak though still a striking +9.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.46. The company’s market capitalization is $2.92 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 580.92 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 296.39 Million shares over the past three months.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. INNV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.8, which implies an increase of 33.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26 and $31 respectively. As a result, INNV is trading at a discount of 43.65% off the target high and 20.48% off the low.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 34.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV)’s Biggest Investors

InnovAge Holding Corp. insiders own 86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.1%, with the float percentage being 100.77%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.43 Million shares (or 1.05% of all shares), a total value of $36.85 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.2 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 0.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $31.04 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1,030,400 shares. This amounts to just over 0.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.57 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 590Thousand, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $15.22 Million.