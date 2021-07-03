Boom Or Bust: Where Does Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s traded shares were 776,933, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.6, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.07% or -$0.81. The 52-week high for the HAYW share is $26.82, that puts it down -4.77% from that peak though still a striking +39.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.61. The company’s market capitalization is $5.93 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 824.52 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 885.87 Million shares over the past three months.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. HAYW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.88, which implies an increase of 12.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26 and $32 respectively. As a result, HAYW is trading at a discount of 25% off the target high and 1.56% off the low.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s Biggest Investors

Hayward Holdings, Inc. insiders own 0.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.68%, with the float percentage being 97.49%. CCMP Capital GP, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 72.66 Million shares (or 31.44% of all shares), a total value of $1.23 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.92 Million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 2.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $83.06 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) shares are Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund owns about 2,192,745 shares. This amounts to just over 0.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.01 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.16 Million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $36.39 Million.