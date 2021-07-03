Boom Or Bust: Where Does Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)’s traded shares were 290,747, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.75% or -$1.71. The 52-week high for the FC share is $38.87, that puts it down -13.36% from that peak though still a striking +51.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.5. The company’s market capitalization is $489.56 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 90.97 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 50.94 Million shares over the past three months.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. FC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC): Trading Information

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) registered a -4.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.9% in intraday trading to $38.92 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.89%, and it has moved by 9.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.97%. The short interest in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) is 341.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.5, which implies an increase of 23.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $45 respectively. As a result, FC is trading at a discount of 31.23% off the target high and 16.65% off the low.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Franklin Covey Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Franklin Covey Co. (FC) shares have gone up +53.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 600% against 11.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.7% this quarter and then jump 116.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $61.1 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $53.2 Million by the end of November 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48.99 Million and $48.03 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.7% and then jump by 10.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -24.9%. While earnings are projected to return -826.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)’s Biggest Investors

Franklin Covey Co. insiders own 15.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.5%, with the float percentage being 66.99%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.32 Million shares (or 9.33% of all shares), a total value of $37.33 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 658.11 Thousand shares, is of Pembroke Management, LTD’s that is approximately 4.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Franklin Covey Co. (FC) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund owns about 428,192 shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.3 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 347.26 Thousand, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $9.82 Million.