Boom Or Bust: Where Does Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s traded shares were 581,748, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.68% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the FLXN share is $14.39, that puts it down -80.33% from that peak though still a striking +15.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.71. The company’s market capitalization is $398.54 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 620.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 798.81 Million shares over the past three months.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. FLXN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN): Trading Information

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) registered a -2.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.01% in intraday trading to $9.28- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.45%, and it has moved by -5% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -30.85%. The short interest in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) is 6.51 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.5, which implies an increase of 131.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $35 respectively. As a result, FLXN is trading at a discount of 338.6% off the target high and 0.25% off the low.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) shares have jump down -30.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.53% against 16.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.2% this quarter and then jump 6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.9 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.09 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15.45 Million and $23.66 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 87% and then jump by 44.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -3.2%. While earnings are projected to return 35.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s Biggest Investors

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 3.7% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.5%, with the float percentage being 92.94%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.52 Million shares (or 9.04% of all shares), a total value of $40.42 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.21 Million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 8.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.69 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust owns about 3,200,000 shares. This amounts to just over 6.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.64 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.14 Million, or about 4.28% of the stock, which is worth about $19.14 Million.