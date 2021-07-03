Boom Or Bust: Where Does Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)’s traded shares were 347,416, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.96% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the FOA share is $11.66, that puts it down -55.67% from that peak though still a striking +3.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.26. The company’s market capitalization is $480.41 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 666.01 Million shares over the past three months.
Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. FOA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.
Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA): Trading Information
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.75, which implies an increase of 70.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $13.5 respectively. As a result, FOA is trading at a discount of 80.24% off the target high and 60.21% off the low.
Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -531% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.