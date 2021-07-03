Boom Or Bust: Where Does Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s traded shares were 290,094, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.6% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the CRTO share is $46.5, that puts it down -4.31% from that peak though still a striking +74.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.49. The company’s market capitalization is $2.71 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 543.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 611.2 Million shares over the past three months.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. CRTO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.47.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO): Trading Information

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) registered a -0.6% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.13% in intraday trading to $46.50 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.34%, and it has moved by 19.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 117.36%. The short interest in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is 3.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.69, which implies an increase of 4.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $59 respectively. As a result, CRTO is trading at a discount of 32.35% off the target high and -32.71% off the low.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Criteo S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Criteo S.A. (CRTO) shares have gone up +117.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.76% against 5.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 74.1% this quarter and then fall -15% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $208.65 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $199.57 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $157.24 Million and $185.94 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.7% and then jump by 7.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.9%. While earnings are projected to return -16.2% in 2021, the next five years will return -4.87% per annum.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s Biggest Investors

Criteo S.A. insiders own 5.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.12%, with the float percentage being 89.75%. Neuberger Berman Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 206 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.49 Million shares (or 9.04% of all shares), a total value of $190.72 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.68 Million shares, is of DnB Asset Management AS’s that is approximately 7.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $162.68 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Criteo S.A. (CRTO) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and AB Discovery Value Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 2,145,342 shares. This amounts to just over 3.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $85.23 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 864.71 Thousand, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $34.35 Million.