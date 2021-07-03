Boom Or Bust: Where Does BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s traded shares were 798,125, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $65.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.23% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the BIGC share is $162.5, that puts it down -149.69% from that peak though still a striking +35.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.17. The company’s market capitalization is $4.58 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 Million shares over the past three months.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. BIGC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC): Trading Information

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) registered a 0.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.11% in intraday trading to $65.81 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.96%, and it has moved by 13.3% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.45%. The short interest in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) is 6.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $64.5, which implies a decline of -0.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $52 and $85 respectively. As a result, BIGC is trading at a discount of 30.61% off the target high and -20.1% off the low.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) shares have gone up +1.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.04% against 17.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.1% this quarter and then jump 18.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.78 Million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $49.88 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $36.32 Million and $39.73 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.8% and then jump by 25.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 25.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Biggest Investors

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. insiders own 16.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.47%, with the float percentage being 85.16%. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 264 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.6 Million shares (or 9.56% of all shares), a total value of $381.64 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.67 Million shares, is of Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $363.65 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Alger Fds II-Alger Spectra Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Alger Small Cap Focus Fund owns about 2,481,871 shares. This amounts to just over 3.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $148.76 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.46 Million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $87.76 Million.