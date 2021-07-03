Boom Or Bust: Where Does Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s traded shares were 871,964, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $78.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.59% or -$2.94. The 52-week high for the CAR share is $95.1, that puts it down -20.47% from that peak though still a striking +69.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.44. The company’s market capitalization is $5.52 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.24 Million shares over the past three months.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. CAR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.02.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR): Trading Information

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) registered a -3.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.3% in intraday trading to $82.49 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.24%, and it has moved by -8.88% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 111.64%. The short interest in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) is 8.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $88, which implies an increase of 11.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75 and $105 respectively. As a result, CAR is trading at a discount of 33.01% off the target high and -4.99% off the low.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Avis Budget Group, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) shares have gone up +111.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 167.31% against 13.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 118.2% this quarter and then jump 176.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -39.4%. While earnings are projected to return -343.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s Biggest Investors

Avis Budget Group, Inc. insiders own 1.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.71%, with the float percentage being 98.96%. Srs Investment Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 330 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.43 Million shares (or 26.38% of all shares), a total value of $1.34 Billion in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.03 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $510.07 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 3,179,308 shares. This amounts to just over 4.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $284.9 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 Million, or about 2.03% of the stock, which is worth about $126.96 Million.