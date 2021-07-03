BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Contineus To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 58.95% Year-To-Date

During the last session, BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s traded shares were 208,019, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.93% or -$2.41. The 52-week high for the BXC share is $70.38, that puts it down -51.32% from that peak though still a striking +83.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.82. The company’s market capitalization is $440.36 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 367.52 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 245.17 Million shares over the past three months.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. BXC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $5.17.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC): Trading Information

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) registered a -4.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.64% in intraday trading to $51.47 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.63%, and it has moved by -4.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.95%. The short interest in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) is 575.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $80, which implies an increase of 72.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75 and $85 respectively. As a result, BXC is trading at a discount of 82.76% off the target high and 61.26% off the low.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) shares have gone up +58.95% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 628.2% this quarter and then fall -69.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.01 Billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $892.53 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $698.78 Million and $871.06 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.3% and then jump by 2.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.3%. While earnings are projected to return 552.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s Biggest Investors

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. insiders own 4.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.42%, with the float percentage being 79.79%. Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 120 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 780.66 Thousand shares (or 8.25% of all shares), a total value of $30.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 615.7 Thousand shares, is of Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 6.5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.13 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 267,274 shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.47 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 215.96 Thousand, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $8.46 Million.