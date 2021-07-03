Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Could Post A 46.13% Or More

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. OWL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL): Trading Information

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) registered a -0.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.05% in intraday trading to $13.62 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.76%, and it has moved by 7.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.25%. The short interest in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) is 4.89 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.5, which implies an increase of 46.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.5 and $18.5 respectively. As a result, OWL is trading at a discount of 46.13% off the target high and 46.13% off the low.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.