Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR): Can A Stock That’s Down -0.226% YTD Still Be Considered In Win Territory?

During the last session, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR)’s traded shares were 226,208, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.3, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.78% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the BDR share is $3.8, that puts it down -192.31% from that peak though still a striking +50% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $15.55 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 323.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 541.04 Million shares over the past three months.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BDR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR): Trading Information

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) registered a 0.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.75% in intraday trading to $1.49 this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.76%, and it has moved by 4.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.26%. The short interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) is 117.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -34.99%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR)’s Biggest Investors

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. insiders own 53.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.35%, with the float percentage being 11.53%. Tufton Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 188.94 Thousand shares (or 1.58% of all shares), a total value of $277.74 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 87.9 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $129.21 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 40,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.8 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.4 Thousand, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $24.11 Thousand.