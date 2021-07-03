Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR): Can A Stock That’s Down -0.226% YTD Still Be Considered In Win Territory?

During the last session, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR)’s traded shares were 226,208, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.3, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.78% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the BDR share is $3.8, that puts it down -192.31% from that peak though still a striking +50% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $15.55 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 323.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 541.04 Million shares over the past three months.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BDR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR): Trading Information
Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) registered a 0.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.75% in intraday trading to $1.49 this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.76%, and it has moved by 4.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.26%. The short interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) is 117.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -34.99%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR)’s Biggest Investors
Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. insiders own 53.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.35%, with the float percentage being 11.53%. Tufton Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 188.94 Thousand shares (or 1.58% of all shares), a total value of $277.74 Thousand in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 87.9 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $129.21 Thousand.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 40,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.8 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.4 Thousand, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $24.11 Thousand.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored