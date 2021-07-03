BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI): Can A Stock That’s Down -3.946% YTD Still Be Considered In Win Territory?

During the last session, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s traded shares were 590,053, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.24% or -$0.64. The 52-week high for the BTAI share is $71.5, that puts it down -155.63% from that peak though still a striking +2.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.27. The company’s market capitalization is $688.96 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 974.74 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 394.48 Million shares over the past three months.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. BTAI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.08.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI): Trading Information
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) registered a -2.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.84% in intraday trading to $32.09 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.01%, and it has moved by -19.33% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -39.46%. The short interest in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) is 3.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $93.33, which implies an increase of 233.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $63 and $140 respectively. As a result, BTAI is trading at a discount of 400.54% off the target high and 125.24% off the low.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -87.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Biggest Investors
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 38.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.59%, with the float percentage being 80.66%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.23 Million shares (or 9.05% of all shares), a total value of $96.24 Million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 1.28 Million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 5.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $55.07 Million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1,065,830 shares. This amounts to just over 4.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.2 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 745.01 Thousand, or about 3.02% of the stock, which is worth about $25.31 Million.