Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s traded shares were 360,951, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.42% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the BMA share is $26.79, that puts it down -78.6% from that peak though still a striking +23.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.45. The company’s market capitalization is $1.7 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 319.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 346.65 Million shares over the past three months.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.5. BMA has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.62.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA): Trading Information

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) registered a 1.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.6% in intraday trading to $16.06 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5%, and it has moved by -10.23% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -3.66%. The short interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) is 213.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.22, which implies an increase of 41.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.58 and $48.39 respectively. As a result, BMA is trading at a discount of 222.6% off the target high and -56.13% off the low.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Banco Macro S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) shares have jump down -3.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -51.22% against 26.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -65.6% this quarter and then fall -55.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -14.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $276.93 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $296.15 Million by the end of August 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $419.11 Million and $351.08 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -33.9% and then fell by -15.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.7%. While earnings are projected to return 14.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 24.74% per annum.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s Biggest Investors

Banco Macro S.A. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.24%, with the float percentage being 8.24%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.62 Million shares (or 2.57% of all shares), a total value of $21.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 976.46 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.04 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF owns about 396,655 shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.5 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 80.58 Thousand, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $1.32 Million.