Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Jumped 36.3% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the last session, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s traded shares were 236,274, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.2% or $0.85. The 52-week high for the AZRE share is $53.6, that puts it down -95.55% from that peak though still a striking +42.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.73. The company’s market capitalization is $1.32 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 271.35 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 330.55 Million shares over the past three months.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. AZRE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE): Trading Information

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) registered a 3.2% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.59% in intraday trading to $28.14 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.06%, and it has moved by 36.3% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.77%. The short interest in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) is 1.31 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.25, which implies an increase of 54.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37 and $53 respectively. As a result, AZRE is trading at a discount of 93.36% off the target high and 34.99% off the low.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Azure Power Global Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) shares have jump down -32.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 95.74% against 8.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100% this quarter and then fall -20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $56.56 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.79 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $50.94 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.4%. While earnings are projected to return -66.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s Biggest Investors

Azure Power Global Limited insiders own 6.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.29%, with the float percentage being 103.75%. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 24.26 Million shares (or 50.36% of all shares), a total value of $659.61 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.99 Million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 6.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $81.32 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1,493,227 shares. This amounts to just over 3.1 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.07 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 970.17 Thousand, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $20.19 Million.