ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Received A 79.78% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s traded shares were 564,638, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.5% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the ASLN share is $6.75, that puts it down -105.17% from that peak though still a striking +61.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $228.72 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 340.76 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 427.48 Million shares over the past three months.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. ASLN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN): Trading Information

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) registered a -1.5% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.11% in intraday trading to $3.62- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.32%, and it has moved by 13.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 79.78%. The short interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) is 1.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8, which implies an increase of 143.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $8 respectively. As a result, ASLN is trading at a discount of 143.16% off the target high and 143.16% off the low.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60%. While earnings are projected to return 70.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Biggest Investors

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.73%, with the float percentage being 39.73%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.25 Million shares (or 8.55% of all shares), a total value of $10.89 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.84 Million shares, is of Vivo Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 7.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.52 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF owns about 32,379 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.17 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.04 Thousand, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $67.95 Thousand.