Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC): Can A Stock That’s Up 2.722% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s traded shares were 251,065, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.72% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the ASC share is $5.43, that puts it down -30.53% from that peak though still a striking +37.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $138.68 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 419.52 Million shares over the past three months.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. ASC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC): Trading Information

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) registered a 2.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.92% in intraday trading to $4.67- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.57%, and it has moved by -9.37% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 27.22%. The short interest in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) is 1.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.83, which implies an increase of 40.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $8 respectively. As a result, ASC is trading at a discount of 92.31% off the target high and -3.85% off the low.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ardmore Shipping Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) shares have gone up +27.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3150% against 11.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -165.9% this quarter and then jump 63.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.95 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.97 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $47.06 Million and $28.38 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -34.2% and then jump by 33.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.5%. While earnings are projected to return 73.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 42.64% per annum.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s Biggest Investors

Ardmore Shipping Corporation insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.02%, with the float percentage being 78.02%. Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.58 Million shares (or 10.78% of all shares), a total value of $16.25 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.27 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.3 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 796,491 shares. This amounts to just over 2.4 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.58 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 657.19 Thousand, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $2.98 Million.