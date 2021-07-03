Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Jumped 76.36% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ANVS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45, which implies a decline of -53.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $45 respectively. As a result, ANVS is trading at a discount of -53.61% off the target high and -53.61% off the low.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -498.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s Biggest Investors

Annovis Bio, Inc. insiders own 30.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.11%, with the float percentage being 21.89%. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 193.37 Thousand shares (or 2.78% of all shares), a total value of $5.39 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 147Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.1 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 88,131 shares. This amounts to just over 1.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.46 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 53.11 Thousand, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $1.48 Million.