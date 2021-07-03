Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s traded shares were 854,298, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.02% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the ALLO share is $46.85, that puts it down -78.27% from that peak though still a striking +12.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.11. The company’s market capitalization is $3.79 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ALLO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO): Trading Information

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) registered a -1.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.28% in intraday trading to $27.17 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.68%, and it has moved by 5.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.12%. The short interest in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is 8.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.14, which implies an increase of 90.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37 and $71 respectively. As a result, ALLO is trading at a discount of 170.17% off the target high and 40.79% off the low.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -13.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 1% per annum.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Biggest Investors

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 34.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.17%, with the float percentage being 97.01%. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 265 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.72 Million shares (or 13.22% of all shares), a total value of $660.69 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.66 Million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 8.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $447.04 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 13,323,916 shares. This amounts to just over 9.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $470.33 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.08 Million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $108.61 Million.