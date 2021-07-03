agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Received A 0% Hit In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s traded shares were 304,855, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.18% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the AGL share is $44.83, that puts it down -15.99% from that peak though still a striking +31.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.5. The company’s market capitalization is $15.18 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 Million shares over the past three months.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
agilon health, inc. (AGL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AGL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.
agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL): Trading Information
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42, which implies an increase of 8.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37 and $45 respectively. As a result, AGL is trading at a discount of 16.43% off the target high and -4.27% off the low.
agilon health, inc. (AGL) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 44.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.
agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Biggest Investors
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of agilon health, inc. (AGL) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care owns about 1,380,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.51 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.04 Million, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $37.55 Million.