agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Received A 0% Hit In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s traded shares were 304,855, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.18% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the AGL share is $44.83, that puts it down -15.99% from that peak though still a striking +31.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.5. The company’s market capitalization is $15.18 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 Million shares over the past three months.

agilon health, inc. (AGL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AGL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42, which implies an increase of 8.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37 and $45 respectively. As a result, AGL is trading at a discount of 16.43% off the target high and -4.27% off the low.

agilon health, inc. (AGL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 44.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Biggest Investors

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of agilon health, inc. (AGL) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care owns about 1,380,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.51 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.04 Million, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $37.55 Million.