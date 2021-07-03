After A -9.66% Drop In The Last Week, Does Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s traded shares were 260,245, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.27% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the OTIC share is $6.983, that puts it down -224.79% from that peak though still a striking +6.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.01. The company’s market capitalization is $121.73 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 487.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 442.27 Million shares over the past three months.

Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. OTIC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC): Trading Information

Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) registered a -2.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.28% in intraday trading to $2.37- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.66%, and it has moved by -9.28% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -66.77%. The short interest in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) is 1.05 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.3, which implies an increase of 193.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $9 respectively. As a result, OTIC is trading at a discount of 318.6% off the target high and 132.56% off the low.

Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Otonomy, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) shares have jump down -66.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.73% against 16.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.4% this quarter and then jump 18.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 687.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $90Million and $50Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -66.7% and then fell by -40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.7%. While earnings are projected to return 24.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.4% per annum.

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s Biggest Investors

Otonomy, Inc. insiders own 1.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.12%, with the float percentage being 70.83%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.22 Million shares (or 12.75% of all shares), a total value of $18.41 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.86 Million shares, is of Federated Hermes, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.38 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 3,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 5.3 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.75 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.78 Million, or about 3.14% of the stock, which is worth about $7.54 Million.