After A -7.63% Drop In The Last Week, Does Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)’s traded shares were 573,606, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.96% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the WINT share is $10.06, that puts it down -361.47% from that peak though still a striking +27.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.58. The company’s market capitalization is $57.24 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 405.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.09 Million shares over the past three months.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. WINT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.48.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT): Trading Information

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) registered a -3.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.66% in intraday trading to $2.44- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.63%, and it has moved by 12.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.5%. The short interest in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) is 710.9 Million shares and it means that shorts have 230.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.75, which implies an increase of 301.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $9.5 respectively. As a result, WINT is trading at a discount of 335.78% off the target high and 266.97% off the low.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.3%. While earnings are projected to return 17.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)’s Biggest Investors

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 48.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.39%, with the float percentage being 8.44%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 539.33 Thousand shares (or 3.94% of all shares), a total value of $1.32 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 165Thousand shares, is of Kepos Capital Lp’s that is approximately 1.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $404.25 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Balanced Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 515,929 shares. This amounts to just over 3.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.26 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.8 Thousand, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $36.26 Thousand.