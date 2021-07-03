After A 7.57% Rise In The Last Week, Does Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s traded shares were 218,956, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the RCKT share is $67.48, that puts it down -46.09% from that peak though still a striking +53.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.3. The company’s market capitalization is $2.93 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 319.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 358.12 Million shares over the past three months.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. RCKT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT): Trading Information

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.53% in intraday trading to $46.91 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.57%, and it has moved by 10.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.77%. The short interest in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is 8.06 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.7, which implies an increase of 53.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $56 and $100 respectively. As a result, RCKT is trading at a discount of 116.5% off the target high and 21.24% off the low.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.9%. While earnings are projected to return -60% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.8% per annum.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s Biggest Investors

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 4.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.17%, with the float percentage being 101.84%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 266 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 15.72 Million shares (or 24.79% of all shares), a total value of $697.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.66 Million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 5.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $162.35 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1,238,700 shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.96 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 Million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $48.98 Million.