After A -6.09% Drop In The Last Week, Does Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s traded shares were 343,740, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.17% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the HTBX share is $30.1, that puts it down -343.95% from that peak though still a striking +23.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.22. The company’s market capitalization is $172.19 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 364.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 Million shares over the past three months.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. HTBX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX): Trading Information

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) registered a -1.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.12% in intraday trading to $7.30- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.09%, and it has moved by 4.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.49%. The short interest in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) is 2.34 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.8, which implies an increase of 280.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $33 respectively. As a result, HTBX is trading at a discount of 386.73% off the target high and 194.99% off the low.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Heat Biologics, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) shares have gone up +26.49% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.3% this quarter and then jump 28.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -34.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $480Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $440Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $270Million and $850Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 77.8% and then fell by -48.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.9%. While earnings are projected to return 61.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s Biggest Investors

Heat Biologics, Inc. insiders own 4.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.04%, with the float percentage being 12.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 979.28 Thousand shares (or 3.86% of all shares), a total value of $7.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 481.94 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.51 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 612,227 shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.46 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 334.16 Thousand, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $2.43 Million.