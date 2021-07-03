After A -3.42% Drop In The Last Week, Does Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s traded shares were 365,958, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.08% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the IMVT share is $53.75, that puts it down -387.75% from that peak though still a striking +16.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.22. The company’s market capitalization is $1.08 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 614.35 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT): Trading Information

Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) registered a -3.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.08% in intraday trading to $11.61 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.42%, and it has moved by 11.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.14%. The short interest in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) is 5.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.76 day(s) to cover.

Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 20.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Biggest Investors

Immunovant, Inc. insiders own 61.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.57%, with the float percentage being 106.61%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 190 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.36 Million shares (or 6.49% of all shares), a total value of $101.96 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $64.11 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2,947,835 shares. This amounts to just over 3.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.69 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.47 Million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $39.67 Million.