After A -2.91% Drop In The Last Week, Does Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s traded shares were 505,794, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.79% or -$0.73. The 52-week high for the MAXR share is $58.75, that puts it down -46.84% from that peak though still a striking +62.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.95. The company’s market capitalization is $2.88 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 881.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.24 Million shares over the past three months.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. MAXR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.06.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR): Trading Information

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) registered a -1.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.74% in intraday trading to $42.00 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.91%, and it has moved by 22.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.68%. The short interest in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is 5.79 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.75, which implies an increase of 21.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41 and $59 respectively. As a result, MAXR is trading at a discount of 47.46% off the target high and 2.47% off the low.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Maxar Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) shares have gone up +3.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 79.79% against 18.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 6% this quarter and then jump 10.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $560.3 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $550.57 Million by the end of August 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $337.89 Million and $545.1 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65.8% and then jump by 1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -17%. While earnings are projected to return -155% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.18% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

MAXR Dividend Yield

Maxar Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Maxar Technologies Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.1 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.18%.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s Biggest Investors

Maxar Technologies Inc. insiders own 1.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.38%, with the float percentage being 75.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 321 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.2 Million shares (or 8.62% of all shares), a total value of $234.32 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.98 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $226.29 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,927,173 shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.89 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.69 Million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $65.63 Million.