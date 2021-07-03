After A -2.36% Drop In The Last Week, Does USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s traded shares were 312,740, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.54% or -$1.25. The 52-week high for the USAK share is $21.89, that puts it down -42.79% from that peak though still a striking +51.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.5. The company’s market capitalization is $136.09 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 123.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 142.69 Million shares over the past three months.

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. USAK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.54.

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK): Trading Information

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) registered a -7.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.24% in intraday trading to $16.89 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.36%, and it has moved by -5.43% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 71.67%. The short interest in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) is 175.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24, which implies an increase of 56.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $29 respectively. As a result, USAK is trading at a discount of 89.17% off the target high and 23.94% off the low.

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that USA Truck, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) shares have gone up +71.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 223.53% against 35.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1000% this quarter and then jump 86.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -12.9%. While earnings are projected to return 197% in 2021, the next five years will return 27.6% per annum.

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s Biggest Investors

USA Truck, Inc. insiders own 20.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.42%, with the float percentage being 71.8%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 662.33 Thousand shares (or 7.46% of all shares), a total value of $12.66 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 433.29 Thousand shares, is of Grace & White Inc /ny’s that is approximately 4.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.28 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series owns about 177,523 shares. This amounts to just over 2 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.73 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 162.66 Thousand, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $3.11 Million.