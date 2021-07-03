After A -2.25% Drop In The Last Week, Does Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s traded shares were 292,621, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.16% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the TMDI share is $3.47, that puts it down -99.43% from that peak though still a striking +67.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $190.58 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 460.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 Million shares over the past three months.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. TMDI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.
Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI): Trading Information
Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) registered a 1.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.92% in intraday trading to $1.83 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.25%, and it has moved by -3.87% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 1.75%. The short interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is 2.97 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.79 day(s) to cover.
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4, which implies an increase of 129.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $4 respectively. As a result, TMDI is trading at a discount of 129.89% off the target high and 129.89% off the low.
Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.
Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Biggest Investors
Titan Medical Inc. insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.71%, with the float percentage being 2.72%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.09 Million shares (or 1% of all shares), a total value of $1.85 Million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 185.9 Thousand shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $316.03 Thousand.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored