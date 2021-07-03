After A -17.53% Drop In The Last Week, Does KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s traded shares were 229,620, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.22% or -$1.51. The 52-week high for the KNBE share is $36.67, that puts it down -33.69% from that peak though still a striking +38.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.77. The company’s market capitalization is $4.65 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 452.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 537.05 Million shares over the past three months.

KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. KNBE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.08, which implies a decline of -12.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $26 respectively. As a result, KNBE is trading at a discount of -5.21% off the target high and -19.8% off the low.

KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 98.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s Biggest Investors

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE) shares are Invesco Summit Fund, Inc. and Principal Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco Summit Fund, Inc. owns about 606,664 shares. This amounts to just over 5.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.94 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 328.89 Thousand, or about 2.8% of the stock, which is worth about $7.56 Million.