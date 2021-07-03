After A 15.19% Rise In The Last Week, Does Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s traded shares were 383,247, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.8. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $94.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.45% or $1.36. The 52-week high for the HIBB share is $95.38, that puts it down -0.53% from that peak though still a striking +77.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.34. The company’s market capitalization is $1.54 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 571.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 399.43 Million shares over the past three months.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. HIBB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.4.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB): Trading Information

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) registered a 1.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.52% in intraday trading to $95.38 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.19%, and it has moved by 6.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 105.46%. The short interest in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) is 2.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $111, which implies an increase of 16.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90 and $147 respectively. As a result, HIBB is trading at a discount of 54.93% off the target high and -5.14% off the low.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Hibbett Sports, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) shares have gone up +105.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 38.89% against 44.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -52.5% this quarter and then fall -8.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.5%. While earnings are projected to return 231.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.2% per annum.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s Biggest Investors

Hibbett Sports, Inc. insiders own 1.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.62%, with the float percentage being 109%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 317 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.79 Million shares (or 17.2% of all shares), a total value of $191.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.33 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $91.7 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund owns about 1,300,300 shares. This amounts to just over 8.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.11 Million, or about 6.83% of the stock, which is worth about $76.3 Million.