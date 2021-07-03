Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s traded shares were 250,250, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.91% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the ADN share is $19.21, that puts it down -92.68% from that peak though still a striking +12.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.7. The company’s market capitalization is $459.9 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 818.19 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 413.76 Million shares over the past three months.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ADN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN): Trading Information

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) registered a 0.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.99% in intraday trading to $10.07 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.75%, and it has moved by -8.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.22%. The short interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) is 3.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.5, which implies an increase of 85.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $19 respectively. As a result, ADN is trading at a discount of 90.57% off the target high and 80.54% off the low.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -718.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Biggest Investors

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. insiders own 41.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.73%, with the float percentage being 58.01%. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.9 Million shares (or 6.29% of all shares), a total value of $38.87 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.5 Million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 5.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $33.5 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2,272,537 shares. This amounts to just over 4.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.95 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1Million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $13.43 Million.